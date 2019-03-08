Advanced search

Sidford Business Park; deadline approaches for planning appeal comments

PUBLISHED: 11:45 08 April 2019

A site layout showing the fixed layout of buildings for the proposed development at the site at Two Bridges Road in Sidford.

A site layout showing the fixed layout of buildings for the proposed development at the site at Two Bridges Road in Sidford.

Archant

The final deadline is approaching for comments ahead of a planning appeal into a controversial business park development.

Representatives for and against the multimillion pound proposal to build on land at Two Bridges in Sidford have until April 22 to send in evidence and comments to the Planning Inspector.

The Say NO to Sidford Business Park has mounted a final push for objectors to send in statements relating to highway concerns after the application was refused on those grounds back in October last year.

The campaign has raised £1,500 towards legal representation at appeal proceedings.

A group spokesman said: “We had been anticipating having to put a plea out to raise significantly more funds in order to fund legal representation at the appeal hearing. At this stage however we do not think this is necessary as we believe we have sufficient funds to support the work that is required over the next few crucial weeks.

“We may however possibly need to consider raising additional funds in a few months time should we decide to seek a professional representative to take the lead on our behalf at the appeal hearing.”

