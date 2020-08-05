Scarecrow competition will go ahead as part of Sidbury Fair

One of the Sidbury Fair Scarecrows from 2018. Ref shs 37 18TI 1206. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Although Sidbury Fair won’t be the same this year there’s still plenty to look forward to as part of the event.

Event organisers are determined to plan four activities to mark the landmark occasion that has been one of the villages biggest dates in the calendar for hundreds of years.

The first will be the scarecrow competition – residents are invited to take part and build their own scarecrow to place on the main road for passers-by to enjoy, from Cotford to Burnt Oak.

Organisers said: “The recent scarecrow competition in Sidmouth has been a great success and we would like to keep the spirit of our village fair alive by running our usual annual event.”

If you would like to take part, contact Marion Clarkson for more information on 01395 597432 or application forms are available from Drews Butchers and The Red Lion pub until mid-August.

There will be prizes for the best children’s scarecrow (under 16 year) and the best scarecrow made by an adult.

The theme this year is ‘Lockdown Sidbury’ - so this year’s scarecrows can depict any hobby, work or fun thing you did to keep busy during this strange time.

Those wanting to take part have been asked to take their scarecrows to the parish rooms between 9.30am and 11am on Saturday, September 12.

Tony Parson usually runs a clay shoot on Fair Day, so this year he has decided to run a ‘benefit shoot’ on a Saturday in September.

Tony is already running clay shooting activities in line with government guidance, so is confident this can be done safely.

The glove ceremony will be held at noon on Tuesday, September 15 – this is the traditional way the village signals the opening of Sidbury Fair.

A huge glove covered in flowers grown in Sidbury Manor gardens, will appear out of the top floor window of the Old Coach House, opposite the church, when the church bells ring at noon.

The removal of the glove late on Wednesday evening then signals the end of Fair Day.

Folklore says no villager can be arrested for an alcohol-related offence whilst The Glove is on display.

Sidbury Church is also planning on holding its Harvest Festival service on Thursday, September 17, in the evening. Details will be released closer to the date.