Tipton school celebrates prestigious sports award

Tipton children and teachers have been jumping for joy celebrating their new platinum award for promoting and encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle.

Youngsters at Tipton St John Primary School have been taking part in the Government-led School Games Mark and have been awarded the prestigious award.

Richard Hatswell, teacher and sports coordinator, said: "The children have experienced sessions in kayaking, raft building, taekwondo, laser arrow, street surfing, climbing, aerobics and maypole dancing.

"We are so proud of our children.

" I think that this is a remarkable achievement bearing in mind the size of our school.

"We have no hall of our own and have limited access to the village hall, due to the size of our playground we have to use the local playing fields for our PE lessons and sporting events."