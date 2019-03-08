Advanced search

Tipton school celebrates prestigious sports award

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 September 2019

Tipton St John Primary School children show off new school kit . Picture: Tipton St John Primary School

Tipton children and teachers have been jumping for joy celebrating their new platinum award for promoting and encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle.

Yr 5/6 children, teacher and sports coordinator Richard Hatswell , head of school Ruth Ingrouille and executive headteacher Colin Butler celebrate the award. Picture: Tipton St John Primary SchoolYr 5/6 children, teacher and sports coordinator Richard Hatswell , head of school Ruth Ingrouille and executive headteacher Colin Butler celebrate the award. Picture: Tipton St John Primary School

Youngsters at Tipton St John Primary School have been taking part in the Government-led School Games Mark and have been awarded the prestigious award.

Richard Hatswell, teacher and sports coordinator, said: "The children have experienced sessions in kayaking, raft building, taekwondo, laser arrow, street surfing, climbing, aerobics and maypole dancing.

"We are so proud of our children.

" I think that this is a remarkable achievement bearing in mind the size of our school.

Grease dance medley. Picture: Tipton St John Primary SchoolGrease dance medley. Picture: Tipton St John Primary School

"We have no hall of our own and have limited access to the village hall, due to the size of our playground we have to use the local playing fields for our PE lessons and sporting events."

Tipton school celebrates prestigious sports award

