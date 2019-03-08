Sidmouth Primary School has 'worked tirelessly to bring improvements', Ofsted inspectors report

Sidmouth Primary School Head Teacher Claire Fegan with pupils celebrating their great Ofsted report. Ref shs 23 19TI 6080. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth youngsters, teachers and parents have been celebrating an overall 'good' Ofsted report.

Inspectors from the watchdog spent two days at the school on May 14 and 15. They visited classrooms and looked at pupils' progress through their workbooks across reading, writing, mathematics and the foundation subjects.

They met with school leaders, those responsible for disadvantaged pupils and pupils with special educational needs and disabilities and conducted parent, teacher and pupil surveys.

The inspection highlighted that pupils made 'strong progress from their starting points' and staff had 'high expectations of pupils in lessons'. The Ofsted report said 'pupils worked hard', 'behaved well' and 'presented their work with pride'.

The report said school leaders had 'worked tirelessly to bring about improvements' and 'have challenged underperformance without delay'.

Claire Fegan, head of teaching and learning, said: "I am so proud of the whole school community at Sidmouth Primary because everyone's hard work and commitment - pupils, staff and parents - is reflected in this report.

"I am thrilled that the inspectors noted the strong team ethos at our school and recognised that our children are happy, safe and achieving well.

"We will continue to strive forwards, working on the areas for improvement, to make the school the very best that it can be."

The report noted that parents were 'positive about the school' and 'valued how hard staff work to make sure the school is a warm, nurturing place to learn'.

The staff survey results ahowed a strong sense of teamwork, stating that 'staff feel valued' and 'overwhelmingly support leaders' vision'.

Parent Kate Kirk said: "This is fabulous and not at all surprising.

"Thank you to all the staff and teachers for doing such a tremendous job. Well done. We love this school."

Martin O'Mahony, executive head for First Federation, added: "This is a fantastic outcome for Claire Fegan and her dedicated team of staff.

"They have worked relentlessly to improve the standard of teaching and learning whilst maintaining a broad and balanced curriculum for the children. This report celebrates the exciting journey Claire and her leadership team have taken the school on."