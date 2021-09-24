Devon school leaders demand 'more funding'

Published: 12:28 PM September 24, 2021

School leaders will meet in Exeter today (24th September) to discuss funding cuts to schools and the impact on children's learning.

The National Association of Headteachers (NAHT) published a report, this week, which found that if current funding levels persist one in four (26 per cent) of school leaders predict a deficit budget this year.

And as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the report revealed, about £22,000 worth of additional cleaning costs and safety measures costs is needed.

NAHT’s findings come as the Institute for Fiscal Studies reported that school spending per pupil in England fell by 9 pc in real terms between 2009-10 and 2019-20, which is the largest cut in more than 40 years.

Almost three-quarters (73pc) of schools still have lower per pupil funding in real terms than they did in 2015. Current "recovery" spending in England amounts to around £310 per child.

You may also want to watch:

Paul Gosling, a Devon headteacher and the Vice President of NAHT, will say: "At my school, Exeter Road Community Primary School in Exmouth, a one form entry primary school we had 69 pupils eligible for Free School Meals (FSM) in October 2020 but, this had risen to 76 by the January 2021 census.

"The increase in children eligible for FSM was caused by parents losing their jobs because of the lockdowns. My school is in a seaside town, so much of the economy is driven by the hospitality industry and self-employed service jobs such as hairdressing."

He will add: "If I was funded based on the January 2021 FSM numbers (as it usually is) we could expect an extra £9,500, which would allow me to put things in place for the increased number of children; we have lost out of funding. Ofsted will hold me to account for ALL FSM children not just the ones who were FSM in October 2020.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: "







