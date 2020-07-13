Advanced search

Adult volunteers needed at Ottery Scout Group

PUBLISHED: 08:00 14 July 2020

Out on the moors with the scouts. Picture: 1st Ottery Scout Group

Out on the moors with the scouts. Picture: 1st Ottery Scout Group

1st Ottery Scout Group

‘You don’t have to be Bear Grylls’, according to scout group leader John Green, as he appeals for more over-18s to join his team.

Outdoor activities with the scouts. Picture: 1st Ottery Scout GroupOutdoor activities with the scouts. Picture: 1st Ottery Scout Group

The 1st Ottery St Mary Friday night scout group is looking for adult volunteers to help plan and provide exciting activities and experiences for young people aged 10 to 14.

Mr Green said: “Volunteering is both fun and rewarding, allowing you to feel empowered and giving you a sense of pride.

“It also looks great on your CV.

“Scouting aims to have a real and positive impact on the lives of our young

Cooking a meal with the scouts. Picture: 1st Ottery Scout GroupCooking a meal with the scouts. Picture: 1st Ottery Scout Group

people, our volunteers and our local community.”

No experience is needed, but volunteers need good communication skills, patience and a sense of humour.

They will receive free on-going training, including nationally-recognised qualifications including first aid and safeguarding, and opportunities to expand their personal skills and qualifications.

For further information email John Green at gsl@otteryscouts.org.uk or message via the group Facebook page www.facebook.com/otteryscouts

