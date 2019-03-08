Scrooge - The Musical at Manor Pavilion Theatre

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 17:05 30 August 2019

Martin J Kingston as Scrooge and Tim Landy as Bob Cratchit, in rehearsal for Scrooge - The Musical. Picture: Sidmouth Musical Theatre

Martin J Kingston as Scrooge and Tim Landy as Bob Cratchit, in rehearsal for Scrooge - The Musical. Picture: Sidmouth Musical Theatre

Sidmouth Musical Theatre

Rehearsals are now well underway for Scrooge - The Musical, a joint production between Sidmouth Musical Theatre and Sidmouth Musical Comedy Society.

A cast of 35 adults and children, led by Martin J Kingston as Scrooge, are working hard to bring this seasonal musical to life.

Based on A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, this musical contains all the familiar characters: Scrooge himself, Jacob Marley, Bob Cratchit and the three ghosts who visit Scrooge on Christmas Eve.

With toe-tapping (and in some cases heart-rending) music and great dance routines, Scrooge - the Musical has something for all the family.

The production takes place between Tuesday, October 29 and Sunday, November 3 at the Manor Pavilion Theatre.

Evening performances run from Tuesday to Saturday with matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are now on sale at the theatre and are priced at £16 and £17 with concessions for children at the matinee performances. Visit the website manorpavilion.com or call the box office on 01395 514413.

