Scrooge - The Musical at Manor Pavilion Theatre
PUBLISHED: 17:05 30 August 2019
Sidmouth Musical Theatre
Rehearsals are now well underway for Scrooge - The Musical, a joint production between Sidmouth Musical Theatre and Sidmouth Musical Comedy Society.
A cast of 35 adults and children, led by Martin J Kingston as Scrooge, are working hard to bring this seasonal musical to life.
Based on A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, this musical contains all the familiar characters: Scrooge himself, Jacob Marley, Bob Cratchit and the three ghosts who visit Scrooge on Christmas Eve.
With toe-tapping (and in some cases heart-rending) music and great dance routines, Scrooge - the Musical has something for all the family.
The production takes place between Tuesday, October 29 and Sunday, November 3 at the Manor Pavilion Theatre.
Evening performances run from Tuesday to Saturday with matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets are now on sale at the theatre and are priced at £16 and £17 with concessions for children at the matinee performances. Visit the website manorpavilion.com or call the box office on 01395 514413.
