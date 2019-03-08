Advanced search

Scrooge- The Musical: open meeting for potential cast and crew in Sidford

PUBLISHED: 16:00 21 June 2019

Find out more about the play. Picture: Getty Images

An open meeting is being held for anyone who would like to act on stage, or work behind the scenes

It may be too soon for most people to start thinking about Christmas, but not for Sidmouth Musical Theatre and the Sidmouth Musical Comedy Society.

They are looking at Christmases Past, Present and Future, Jacob Marley and Tiny Tim, as they join forces on a production of Scrooge - The Musical.

The two groups are holding an open meeting for anyone interested in getting involved on Monday, July 1.

The societies are looking for adults and children to play leading roles, be part of the chorus or to work behind the scenes.

The production will take place between Tuesday October 29 and Sunday November 3 at the Manor Pavilion Theatre. Rehearsals will take place on Monday and Wednesday evenings, with some Sunday afternoons from September onwards.

The open meeting takes place at St Peter's Church Hall, Sidford, at 7.30pm.

If anyone requires more information please contact Nigel Broome on 01395 576904.

