News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Groups show support for refugees in seafront demo

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 3:26 PM June 22, 2022
Sidmouth demo supporting refugees

Members of Amnesty International East Devon and Sidmouth Black Lives Matter staged a show of support for refugees - Credit: Amnesty International East Devon

Amnesty International East Devon Group and Black Lives Matters Sidmouth joined forces to mark Refugee Week and protest against Government policies on refugees and asylum seekers. 

They gathered on Sidmouth seafront on Tuesday, June 21 and collected 70 signatures on a petition calling for ‘a humane and effective’ response from the Government to the global refugee crisis. 

Amnesty organiser Fiona Anderson read the words of Congressman John Lewis, the American civil rights activist, urging us all to speak out whenever we see injustice.  

Helen Matthew from BLM Sidmouth read Ben Okri’s poem Migrants. 

Fiona said: “The group had some great conversations with passers-by and were heartened to meet visitors already hosting Ukrainian refugees in their homes. 

“Several Sidmouth families, including Amnesty East Devon members, are waiting for families in Ukraine to get visas, which is still proving an over-complicated and over-bureaucratic process.” 

Both groups are on Facebook, and Amnesty East Devon has its regular meeting on the third Tuesday of each month at Twyford House, Coburg Road, Sidmouth. 

Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

A number of areas are at risk of rising sea levels, according to the research

Thousands of East Devon homes could be abandoned by 2050s: Report

Paul Jones

person
Sidmouth Literary Festival. Ref shs 15-16SH 9720. Picture: Simon Horn

CANCELLED - Sidmouth Literary Festival called off

Dan Wilkins

person
Pixie's on Pixie Day

Date and time confirmed for return of Ottery’s Pixie Day

Dan Wilkins

person
The Friends of Glen Goyle working party

Working party begins restoring Sidmouth's 'hidden garden'

Philippa Davies

person