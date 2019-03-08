Advanced search

Town dives in to Sidmouth Sea Fest 2019

PUBLISHED: 16:55 20 May 2019

Quentin and Soloman on the Sidmouth Lifeboat at the Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5106. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Life under the sea was brought to the surface as crowds turned out in force for Sidmouth's popular Sea Fest.

Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5159. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5159. Picture: Terry Ife

Hundreds of families joined community groups and clubs for a celebration of all things in, on and from the ocean on Saturday (May 18).

Guests dived into a wide variety of activities on offer throughout the day from a beach clean with Sidmouth Plastic Warriors to live music and book signings around the town.

In the afternoon, school children took part in a parade through the town to show off their fish masks which they created with the festival's artistic director Coco Hodgkinson, moving to music by Street Heat samba band.

Visitors also watched an original production called A Fish out of Water, which was written to mark 100 years since the death of Stephen Reynolds.

Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5155. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5155. Picture: Terry Ife

Performing on the day were the Sidmouth Coastal Community Choir, Sidmouth Primary School Choir, the Chantry Buoys, The Cormorants, The Tourists, Samantics and DJ Tata.

Read more in this week's Herald.

Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5154. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5154. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5152. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5152. Picture: Terry Ife

Entertainment at the Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5150. Picture: Terry IfeEntertainment at the Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5150. Picture: Terry Ife

Grace Thompson has a go on the Hoopla at the Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5143. Picture: Terry IfeGrace Thompson has a go on the Hoopla at the Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5143. Picture: Terry Ife

SVA members Nigel Hyman,Val Huntington and Roger Horton at the Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5140. Picture: Terry IfeSVA members Nigel Hyman,Val Huntington and Roger Horton at the Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5140. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5132. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5132. Picture: Terry Ife

Story time at the Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5129. Picture: Terry IfeStory time at the Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5129. Picture: Terry Ife

Daisy sewing a patch at the Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5124. Picture: Terry IfeDaisy sewing a patch at the Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5124. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5123. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5123. Picture: Terry Ife

Dexter and Emma colouring their fish magnets at the Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5119. Picture: Terry IfeDexter and Emma colouring their fish magnets at the Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5119. Picture: Terry Ife

Sewing patches for a quilt at the Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5117. Picture: Terry IfeSewing patches for a quilt at the Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5117. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5113. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5113. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Gig Club at the Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5109. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Gig Club at the Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5109. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5102. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5102. Picture: Terry Ife

Rachel Perram and Gillian Mitchell with Gurtie the Gaping Gunard at the Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5095. Picture: Terry IfeRachel Perram and Gillian Mitchell with Gurtie the Gaping Gunard at the Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5095. Picture: Terry Ife

Lily-Jane and Sophie White make a rivet at the Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5094. Picture: Terry IfeLily-Jane and Sophie White make a rivet at the Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5094. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Vale Scouts as a human fruit machine at the Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5090. Picture: Terry IfeSid Vale Scouts as a human fruit machine at the Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5090. Picture: Terry Ife

Charlie Russell-Thorne tries out a strange sensation at the Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5088. Picture: Terry IfeCharlie Russell-Thorne tries out a strange sensation at the Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5088. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5085. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5085. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5084. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 21 19TI 5084. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Sea Fest procession with Street Heat on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Simon HornSidmouth Sea Fest procession with Street Heat on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Sea Fest procession with Street Heat on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Simon HornSidmouth Sea Fest procession with Street Heat on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Sea Fest procession with Street Heat on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Simon HornSidmouth Sea Fest procession with Street Heat on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Sea Fest procession with Street Heat on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Simon HornSidmouth Sea Fest procession with Street Heat on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Sea Fest procession with Street Heat on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Simon HornSidmouth Sea Fest procession with Street Heat on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Simon Horn

