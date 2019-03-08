Congratula-gins! Sidmouth Gin scoops gold award

Kirsty and John Hammond and Tony and Sandi Coulson with their awards from the Food and Drink Devon Awards. Picture: John Hammond Archant

Congratula-gins are in order for one Sidmouth business as it now boasts two award winning liquors.

John Hammond won gold for his sea truffle Sidmouth Gin at the Food and Drink Devon Awards on Monday (October 7).

It comes a year after the business won its first ever award for its Seashore gin variety, which scooped silver from Taste of the West.

Mr Hammond, who runs The Dairy Shop, in Church Street, teamed up with Ebbtides Tony Coulson to use sea truffle gathered from the seafront to infuse with the alcohol.

On the night, Mr Coulson won silver at the awards for his Oishii Earth seaweed sprinkles.

Mr Hammond said: "When we got the silver award last year it was our first year and to get silver it says we have a gin that's worthwhile.

"Now we have gold for the sea truffle, we have two award winning gins now and we are doing it right when it comes to our flavours.

"It's really encouraging. We want people to talk about our gin.

"It's a real taste of Sidmouth, you can get it from our beaches. We are really proud of it."

The business has now branched out into rum and vodka.