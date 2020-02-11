Seafront wall survives 'significant' test posed by Storm Ciara

A glass test panel on Sidmouth seafront has withstood its first major challenge - standing up to Storm Ciara.

The panel was put up last month by the district council to test whether sections of a proposed splash barrier could be made from glass.

As part of the Sidmouth and East Beach Management Plan, the district council is looking at installing splash defences to protect town businesses and properties from tidal flooding.

The glass panel was subjected to high tides on Sunday as Storm Ciara blew through the region.

District councillor Geoff Jung said: "The panel is unscathed and has survived its first test.

"However, that this is only the first storm it has had to brave, as there is another one coming this weekend.

"The Storm Ciara event over the weekend and recent high tides has been a significant trial for our glass panel on Sidmouth beach front."