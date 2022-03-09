Join Sidmouth's 'Wear a Hat' walk for Brain Tumour Research

Sidmouth residents are being invited to join a group walk along the seafront later this month to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

Every year, the charity holds Wear A Hat Day in March as a fundraising and awareness raising event. For the last few years, Sidmouth has held its own Wear a Hat events in support of local brain tumour patients Charlie Gwillim and Charlotte Reid.

The 'Captain Tom's Challenge' in 2021 - Credit: KYLE BAKER PHOTOGRAPHY

Wear A Hat Day falls on Friday, March 25 this year, and the group walk will take place the following day, Saturday 26, with the aim of collectively completing 1,560 lengths of the seafront.

Participants are invited to turn up at any time between 9am and 4pm, wearing hats and/or fancy dress. They can collect a record card from outside the Sailing Club and start walking, jogging, dancing or skating the length of the seafront. At each end, members of Girl Guiding Sidmouth District will put a sticker on the card.

Alexa Baker from the Sidmouth Does Wear A Hat committee said: “You could do a few (lengths) in the morning, pop to the shops and come back and do a few more, or you could walk in a family group or as a relay.

“It would be great to see members of clubs/schools/friends/work colleagues come along and challenge themselves.”

From 2pm there will also be a raffle, cream teas and stalls at the Sailing Club.

The 'Captain Tom's Challenge' in 2021 - Credit: KYLE BAKER PHOTOGRAPHY

Last year Charlotte Reid and her family completed 100 lengths of the seafront over five days, after being inspired by NHS fundraiser Captain Tom. Charlotte’s mother Angie Reid has set up a JustGiving page for this year’s event, called A Step in Time Saves Lives.

The 'Captain Tom's Challenge' in 2021 - with saxophone - Credit: Kyle Baker Photography

Alexa said: “We would be happy to raise any amount this year as we really appreciate that money is tighter for everyone and people don't carry cash like they used to, which is why we wanted to give a small token of our appreciation to those that walk with us.

“Raising awareness is just as important too and we are there to listen when people want to share their experiences with brain tumours.”