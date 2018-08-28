Advanced search

Seal returns to Sidmouth’s coast

PUBLISHED: 11:40 12 January 2019

The seal was pictured near Jacob's Ladder. Picture: Agnieszka Orlowska

The seal was pictured near Jacob's Ladder. Picture: Agnieszka Orlowska

Sidmouth coast had a visitor on Saturday morning (January 12) when a seal was spotted in the waves.

The seal was pictured near Jacob's Ladder. Picture: Agnieszka Orlowska

This time, the seal was spotted near Jacob’s Ladder on Saturday morning and was pictured by Sidmouth resident Agnieszka Orłowska.

She was out for a stroll at around 9am when she noticed the seal frockling in the waves and quickly took some pictures.

A seal was last spotted back in November when photographer Kyle Baker snapped a couple of shots of the visiting mammal.

Without knowing if it was the same one, seeing a seal in the same place in a relatively short time would be unsurprising as they are known to be creatures of habit and will often return to the same spot year after year.

The seal was pictured near Jacob's Ladder. Picture: Agnieszka Orlowska

The seal was pictured near Jacob's Ladder. Picture: Agnieszka Orlowska

