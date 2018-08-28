Seal returns to Sidmouth’s coast

The seal was pictured near Jacob's Ladder. Picture: Agnieszka Orlowska Archant

Sidmouth coast had a visitor on Saturday morning (January 12) when a seal was spotted in the waves.

This time, the seal was spotted near Jacob’s Ladder on Saturday morning and was pictured by Sidmouth resident Agnieszka Orłowska.

She was out for a stroll at around 9am when she noticed the seal frockling in the waves and quickly took some pictures.

A seal was last spotted back in November when photographer Kyle Baker snapped a couple of shots of the visiting mammal.

Without knowing if it was the same one, seeing a seal in the same place in a relatively short time would be unsurprising as they are known to be creatures of habit and will often return to the same spot year after year.

