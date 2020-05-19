Search for missing Sidmouth man Trevor Stevens

Trevor Stevens was last seen at his home in Sidmouth on Tuesday, May 19. Archant

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 60-year-old man from Sidmouth who has not been seen in almost 24 hours.

Trevor Stevens was reported missing after he left his home address in Sidmouth around 10.30am yesterday (Tuesday, May 19).

Police continue to make enquiries to try and locate him.

Mr Stevens is described as a white male, six feet tall, 60 years of age with light peppery hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing dark blue shorts, maroon trainers and a black thin waterproof jacket.

Anyone who sees Trevor or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately by calling 999, quoting log 416 19/5/20.