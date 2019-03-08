Concerns for missing Ottery man's welfare
PUBLISHED: 14:44 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 23 October 2019
Archant
Help is needed to find a 48-year-old man who has gone missing from Ottery St Mary.
Police say they are concerned for the welfare of Mark Soutar, who was last seen at 10am on Tuesday (October 22).
Officers say the 48-year-old is five feet 11 inches in height, of slim build and has short dark hair.
He is believed to be wearing dark trousers and a navy fleece jumper and driving a silver Ford Focus Estate.
If you see a man of this description or have any information please phone 101 quoting log 128 of October 23 2019.
Comments have been disabled on this article.