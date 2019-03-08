Advanced search

Concerns for missing Ottery man's welfare

PUBLISHED: 14:44 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 23 October 2019

Archant

Help is needed to find a 48-year-old man who has gone missing from Ottery St Mary.

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of Mark Soutar, who was last seen at 10am on Tuesday (October 22).

Officers say the 48-year-old is five feet 11 inches in height, of slim build and has short dark hair.

He is believed to be wearing dark trousers and a navy fleece jumper and driving a silver Ford Focus Estate.

If you see a man of this description or have any information please phone 101 quoting log 128 of October 23 2019.

Most Read

Woolbrook would be ‘back to square one’ if supermarket moves

The Lidl logo

Coastguard scramble as ‘lucky’ Milly survives 175ft cliff fall

Milly the dog was rescued by Beer Coastguard and Lyme Regis between Beer and Seaton. Picture: Beer Coastguard

Concerns for missing Ottery man’s welfare

Ottery one of few rural areas selected for broadband trial

Woman with red manicure using smartphone. Horizontal photo

Will’s ‘memories’ of Sidmouth inspire him to film latest music video

Musician Will O'Donoghue. Picture: Luke Fairhead

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woolbrook would be ‘back to square one’ if supermarket moves

The Lidl logo

Coastguard scramble as ‘lucky’ Milly survives 175ft cliff fall

Milly the dog was rescued by Beer Coastguard and Lyme Regis between Beer and Seaton. Picture: Beer Coastguard

Concerns for missing Ottery man’s welfare

Ottery one of few rural areas selected for broadband trial

Woman with red manicure using smartphone. Horizontal photo

Will’s ‘memories’ of Sidmouth inspire him to film latest music video

Musician Will O'Donoghue. Picture: Luke Fairhead

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Beer Blazers edged out by 3Ts in Honiton Netball League meeting

Netball and basket 1

Concerns for missing Ottery man’s welfare

Sidmouth Science Festival 2019 explores science’s impact on everyday life

Visitors enjoyed themselves at Sidmouth Science Festival 2019. Picture: Kyle Baker Photography

Sidmouth businesses and tourist attraction makes award final shortlist

A trio of Sidmouth establishments have reached the final of Devon Tourism Awards 2019. Picture: Archant/Alpine Park Cottages/The Donkey Sanctuary

Will’s ‘memories’ of Sidmouth inspire him to film latest music video

Musician Will O'Donoghue. Picture: Luke Fairhead
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists