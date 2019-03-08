Interact with the past at pop-up event at Sidmouth Museum

Dave Kensale, who made the Victorian board with his grandchildren Issie and Oscar, with artist Margaret Adams who painted the seascape. Picture: Ann Tanner Archant

Youngsters will be able to 'peep' back in time as part of an interactive day at Sidmouth Museum.

Children can turn their hand to being constructors, collectors and a detective in a range of activities to learn about the past.

A Victorian seaside 'peep-o-board' has been created for the event by retired carpenter Dave Kensale and painted by Sidmouth artist Margaret Adams. Bradford Building Supplies donated material for the project.

Mrs Adams, who organizes the big draw day at the museum, brought the Sidmouth board to life, painting the Victorian children with a backdrop of Sidmouth's cliffs.

The board was the idea of young visitor leaders Marian Gadden and Dorothy Slack for the perfect photo opportunity.

Visitors will be able to enjoy an early peep at the board when it is brought to The Esplanade for a preview on August 20 between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

The pop-up day will run from 10.30am to 3.30pm on Wednesday, August 21.

Youngsters can have fun in Victorian clothes and learn about Jurassic history. There will be stocks, a murder mystery, splat the rat and more.