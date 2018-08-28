Updated
Traffic returns to normal on Seaton Road after collision
PUBLISHED: 09:53 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:35 20 December 2018
Archant
Traffic returns to normal on Seaton Road after collision
The incident occurred at around 8.30am this morning (December 20) between Farway Common road and the A375.
Police said the traffic was coping well and the single vehicle collision left no injuries.
Traffic returned to normal around 10.15am and both lanes were cleared.
Comments have been disabled on this article.