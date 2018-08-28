Traffic returns to normal on Seaton Road after collision

Seaton Road between Farway Common Road and the A375. Picture: Google Archant

The incident occurred at around 8.30am this morning (December 20) between Farway Common road and the A375.

Police said the traffic was coping well and the single vehicle collision left no injuries.

Traffic returned to normal around 10.15am and both lanes were cleared.