‘A host of golden daffodils’ at Kennaway House

Organiser Sally Blyth with Lady Christine Skelmersdale at last year's Daffodil Day at Kennaway House. Ref shs 14 18TI 0710. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The second Daffodil Day is expected to be even bigger than the first, last year, which attracted nearly 2,000 people

The warm springlike weather at the end of February has brought Sidmouth’s wonderful display of spring bulbs into flower – just in time for Sidmouth Daffodil Day.

It takes place on Saturday, March 16 at Kennaway House.

The first Daffodil Day was held last year and attracted nearly 2,000 visitors. This year’s promises to be even bigger, with a large number of nurseries attending, offering a wide range of plants, along with an art exhibition. Guest speakers are Anne Swithinbank, a regular on Gardeners’ Question Time, and John Amand, winner of 32 Chelsea Flower Show Gold Medals. Sidmouth Daffodil Society uses any funds raised to plant spring bulbs around the valley, and has already hand-planted 7,000 bulbs in prominent locations, to add to the work of the Million Bulbs project.

Daffodil Day, sponsored by IP Office Ltd, runs from 10am to 3pm and entry is free, with donations appreciated.

Visit www.sidmouthdaffodilsociety.org.uk for details.