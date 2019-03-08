"It's what Dog would have wanted." Community day brings in crowds for Charlie

Celebrating Dogtastic Day 2019. Picture: Emma Patch Archant

A fun day in honour of a popular bartender has brought hundreds of people together to raise money for a Sidmouth businesswoman.

Some 400 people turned out to Sidmouth Football Club on Saturday for 'Dogtastic Day', named in tribute to Dave 'Mad Dog' Maddock.

The packed afternoon ran until late with face painting, outdoor games, popular carnival games and stalls.

The proceeds from the event will be donated to Charlie Gwillim and her fiancee Rob Jackson.

The 27-year-old was recently diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour. Gill Maddock, organiser, praised the many young people who got involved to raise funds and perform during the afternoon.

She said: "It was absolutely terrific and really good.

"It was brilliant having Charlie there.

"It was a great community day.

"It reminded someone of the Silver Jubilee and that is what Dog would have wanted to bring people together.

"I thought that was really cool. Whatever we raised would have been great. A lot of people came out and had a good time."