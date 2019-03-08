Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

"It's what Dog would have wanted." Community day brings in crowds for Charlie

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 June 2019

Celebrating Dogtastic Day 2019. Picture: Emma Patch

Celebrating Dogtastic Day 2019. Picture: Emma Patch

Archant

A fun day in honour of a popular bartender has brought hundreds of people together to raise money for a Sidmouth businesswoman.

Celebrating Dogtastic Day 2019. Picture: Emma PatchCelebrating Dogtastic Day 2019. Picture: Emma Patch

Some 400 people turned out to Sidmouth Football Club on Saturday for 'Dogtastic Day', named in tribute to Dave 'Mad Dog' Maddock.

The packed afternoon ran until late with face painting, outdoor games, popular carnival games and stalls.

The proceeds from the event will be donated to Charlie Gwillim and her fiancee Rob Jackson.

The 27-year-old was recently diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour. Gill Maddock, organiser, praised the many young people who got involved to raise funds and perform during the afternoon.

She said: "It was absolutely terrific and really good.

"It was brilliant having Charlie there.

"It was a great community day.

"It reminded someone of the Silver Jubilee and that is what Dog would have wanted to bring people together.

"I thought that was really cool. Whatever we raised would have been great. A lot of people came out and had a good time."

Most Read

Wally surprises visitors at Ottery wedding venue

The wild Wallaby in Ottery. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020950. Picture: Terry Ife

GP bids for £1.4million in funding to move and extend Sidmouth surgeries

The new Beacon Medical Centre. Ref shs 7767-23-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

Tastebuds left tingling for more after successful food festival

Otterys Food & Families Festival. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020632. Picture: Terry Ife

“No-one loves dogs more than us” - how Sidmouth emporium is pet perfection

Jennifer Jennings-Wright of Toto's in Sidmouth. Ref shs 22 19TI 5568. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Wally surprises visitors at Ottery wedding venue

The wild Wallaby in Ottery. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020950. Picture: Terry Ife

GP bids for £1.4million in funding to move and extend Sidmouth surgeries

The new Beacon Medical Centre. Ref shs 7767-23-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

Tastebuds left tingling for more after successful food festival

Otterys Food & Families Festival. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020632. Picture: Terry Ife

“No-one loves dogs more than us” - how Sidmouth emporium is pet perfection

Jennifer Jennings-Wright of Toto's in Sidmouth. Ref shs 22 19TI 5568. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery St Mary men make winning start to County Trophy campaign

Steve Goodenough playing in the Ottery bowls club's Ladies & Gentlemans Tea Party Competition. Ref shsp 23 19TI 1020794. Picture: Terry Ife

Clements ton sets up big Otters victory

Wicket keeper Alex Clements for Ottery against Sidmouth. Ref shsp 25 18TI 5836. Picture: Terry Ife

“It’s what Dog would have wanted.” Community day brings in crowds for Charlie

Celebrating Dogtastic Day 2019. Picture: Emma Patch

Appeal after cash stolen from teenager walking home

The teenager was walking home from the chip shop along Paternoster Row towards Ridgeway when the money was snatched. Picture: Google Maps

Could autumn referendum be on the cards for neighbourhood plan?

The view over Sidmouth from Connaught Gardens
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists