‘Unique’ Sidmouth coffee house Selleys for sale

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 June 2020

Selleys coffee shop in Libra Court.

Archant

A much-loved coffee house and tea garden in Sidmouth town centre has been put up for sale.

Selleys, in Libra Court, first opened 30 years ago and has been run by the current owners for seven years.

It is being marketed by the commercial property company Stonesmiths, which describes it as ‘a popular and well-regarded character licensed café, coffee house and tea garden’ in ‘quite unique’ premises.

Em Swallow, whose pottery decoration business Something Lovely is also based in Libra Court, said she would be sad to see the present owners go, describing them as ‘lovely people’.

She said: “It was a really good two-way thing, people could take their drinks and cakes from the café into the studio.”

She added that there seems to have been ‘quite a lot of interest’ in the café, and she had seen people being shown around the premises.

Visit Stonesmiths’ website for further information on the sale.

