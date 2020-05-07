Advanced search

Send us your pictures of your VE Day anniversary celebrations

PUBLISHED: 14:00 07 May 2020

Roberts of Ottery St Mary have dressed their window in readiness for Friday Bank Holiday. In the present circumstance they had done it to remind us of the sacrifice of 75 years ago Picture: Pamela Stirling

Roberts of Ottery St Mary have dressed their window in readiness for Friday Bank Holiday. In the present circumstance they had done it to remind us of the sacrifice of 75 years ago Picture: Pamela Stirling

(c) copyright newzulu.com

With lockdown making street parties and church services impossible, people are being encouraged to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day in their own homes.

We would love to receive photos of how our readers marked the occasion.

On Friday, May 8, there will be a national two-minute silence at 11am.

Memorial services will be available to view online.

At 3pm, everyone is invited to raise a glass to toast the war heroes.

At 9pm, the time of King George VI’s 1945 announcement of the end of the war in Europe, BBC1 will broadcast a message from the Queen, followed by a singalong of wartime songs including We’ll Meet Again.

People are encouraged to decorate their homes with bunting, 1940s-style, and even dress in period clothing as they celebrate at home with their families.

If you would like to share your VE Day celebration photos, send them to alex.walton@archant.co.uk or upload via iwitness24.

