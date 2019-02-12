Senior health representative join Ottery Hospital talks

Senior health representatives say they have a ‘shared purpose’ to meet people’s needs as part of talks about the future of Ottery Hospital.

Leading figures from the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and the Northern, Eastern and Western Locality Devon Clinical Commissioning Group were among a working party discussion on Friday to review current plans for the building.

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire, who invited the representatives, said it is the first time interested parties have been in one room to discuss a way forward for the hospital, where currently 60 per cent of its space is not used.

Matt Hancock, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, visited the hospital last year and said its future was safe during a debate in the Houses of

A statement from the working group said: “We all have a shared purpose to identify and meet the needs of the local people of Ottery St Mary and the surrounding areas, working with a range of public and third sector organisations.

“A wide-ranging and constructive discussion took place, and a number of tasks were allocated.”

A further meeting will be held in early June.