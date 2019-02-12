Advanced search

Senior health representative join Ottery Hospital talks

PUBLISHED: 13:52 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:32 05 March 2019

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

Senior health representatives say they have a ‘shared purpose’ to meet people’s needs as part of talks about the future of Ottery Hospital.

Leading figures from the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and the Northern, Eastern and Western Locality Devon Clinical Commissioning Group were among a working party discussion on Friday to review current plans for the building.

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire, who invited the representatives, said it is the first time interested parties have been in one room to discuss a way forward for the hospital, where currently 60 per cent of its space is not used.

Matt Hancock, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, visited the hospital last year and said its future was safe during a debate in the Houses of

A statement from the working group said: “We all have a shared purpose to identify and meet the needs of the local people of Ottery St Mary and the surrounding areas, working with a range of public and third sector organisations.

“A wide-ranging and constructive discussion took place, and a number of tasks were allocated.”

A further meeting will be held in early June.

Most Read

Revised McDonald’s application to be ‘submitted shortly’

A McDonald's in North Devon. Pictures: Sarah Howells

Let the good times flow, new ‘Rivers of Ink’ tattoo studio set to open

Stewart Lucas, known as the 'head bear' of the studio, tattooing. Picture: Silver Street Tatoos

Sidmouth’s priciest properties of 2018 revealed

Sidmouth as seen from Salcombe Hill. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Sidmouth doctor speaks out over struggling GPs and lack of extra funding

Dr Ed Morris from the Sid Valley Practice, (right) who is retiring after more than 30 years of service. Dr Morris is pictured with Dr. Joe Stych, his replacement.

Beer grandmother scoops £30,000 lottery win

Winner Mary Hawker with Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier. Picture Postcode Lottery

Comments have been disabled on this article.

