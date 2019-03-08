Help to find sentimental ring lost in Sidmouth

The owner of this ring is offering a small reward for its return as it belonged to her grandmother. Picture: Sally Dulles Archant

A Sidmouth resident is continuing her search to find a sentimental ring after it went missing a month ago.

The owner believes she lost her grandmother's ring between a visit to Tesco and Potburys Funeral Service and is offering a small reward for its return.

She told the Herald that she has retraces her steps and contacted a metal detectorist to try and find the ring.

The band contains sapphires and diamonds.

If you have found the ring, contact the Herald's office on 01392 888511.