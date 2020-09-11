Community market cancelled for September 12, but will resume at a later stage

The popular market at Kennaway House will now be known as a community market Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The popular market at Kennaway House in Sidmouth will resume this autumn - but Saturday’s (September 12) has been cancelled.

It was previously known as a farmers’ market, but organisers have decided on a name change to broaden its range and accommodate stall holders who also create handmade crafts.

It will now be known as a community market and will take place outside Kennaway House on the second Saturday of each month from 10am until 1pm - now starting on October 10.

Visitors can expect to find high quality local produce from traders who will showcase some of their best wares.

Stallholders will be selling a wide range of cakes, homemade crafts, refreshments and fresh foodstuffs.

If the weather is unsettled, stalls can be accessed via the tarmac driveway.

The venue is currently hosting events outside as a precaution against Covid-19, and has arranged a one-way system and hand sanitiser at the entrance.