Service for Ukraine brings Ottery community together

Ottery Church has held a special service to reflect upon the tragic events unfolding in Ukraine.



An afternoon service of prayers for the people of Ukraine, led by Cook, took place at the church on Thursday, March 17.



Around 50 people attended the service with a collection held and churchgoers were able to light candles in remembrance.



Rev Lydia said: “It was good to gather as a community from across the local area to pray for the people of Ukraine. We decided to hold our service outside as a public witness to the town of our commitment to pray for peace in these troubled times.

“As we prayed, a helicopter flew overhead and we were all struck that we could experience that without fear, knowing that for so many others around the world this would have been a time to be afraid.

“As well as praying for the people of Ukraine and Russia we prayed for our own nation that commitment could match conviction so that the pain of the Ukrainian nation is shared by us, their weary people sheltered by us, and their peace assured by us.”





Ukrainian flag flying high at Ottery Church - Credit: Susan Jeacock

The next main event in the church’s calendar takes place this Saturday when The Choir of Jesus College Cambridge is due to visit and sing Choral Evensong, starting from 5.30pm.

If you can’t make the performance then don’t miss this year’s Mothering Sunday service held the next day, which will take place outside in the churchyard at 10.30am.

Ukraine Service - Credit: Susan Jeacock



There will be posies of flowers available to collect from the church porch after the service for anyone to give to their mum.

Every Thursday from now on, the 5pm Evening Prayer slot in the Lady Chapel will be dedicated to prayers for peace.