Share your experiences of fuel poverty

Philippa Davies

Published: 2:54 PM November 17, 2021
Person at a table with bills and receipts calculating their business income and expenditure

Juggling finances amid rising household costs has led some people to make a decision as to whether they can afford to heat their homes - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

On Monday this week, wholesale energy prices – the costs paid by suppliers to obtain electricity and gas for their customers - hit the second-highest level since 2018.  

This has fuelled the ongoing concerns about an increasing fuel poverty crisis, with many households facing a genuine ‘heat or eat’ dilemma. 

Added to the pressure of rising energy bills are the loss of the £20 ‘uplift’ to Universal Credit and a rise in the cost of shopping essentials. 

Over the last few weeks we have been carrying out our There With You This Winter campaign, publishing information on the local and national organisations offering help, advice and financial support. 

But to make sure we are offering the right kind of information, we would like to hear your views and experiences. Have you been affected by fuel poverty? Were you able to get useful support and advice? Is there anything you wish you had known about earlier? 

You can submit your feedback – anonymously, if you wish – to: sidmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk

