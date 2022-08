For two years now I had been trying to visit the Atlantic Celtic Deep. This is a body of water which stretches between Wales and Ireland. Upwellings bring nutrients to the surface, making the Celtic Deep a very active region with incredible biodiversity attracting cetaceans, bluefin tuna, various shark species and an array of seabirds.

The journey involves a 38-mile boat trek westwards from Pembrokeshire to reach the deep bank at a depth of 100m. This time of year, we were looking for the stunning blue shark, a UK summer visitor.

It finally looked like the stars had aligned as conditions were perfect. As a WhatsApp message pinged, I was conditioned like a Pavlov dog to feel automatic despair. But no, the trip wasn’t cancelled. It was just a final reminder from Richard Rees (Celtic Deep operator) to undertake a final equipment check.

The plan was to motor for circa. 2.5 hours and then drift, whilst releasing a scent trail to draw blue sharks to the boat.

Northern gannet - Credit: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

We passed huge rafts of Manx shearwaters and gannets flew overhead. Common dolphin also rode the bow wave.

Common dolphin leaps clear of the water - Credit: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Common dolphin - Credit: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

A marker buoy was employed so divers remain in one area and a small wire cage with fish bits was sunk from the line. This would keep the sharks entertained. There was no direct feeding.

Every so often chum (mix of fish oil) would be ladled into the sea. 40 minutes later we heard those fateful words, “SHARK!”.

Carefully avoiding splashes, I slipped over the side. The water wasn’t as cold as I expected.

Compass jellyfish - Credit: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

There was a number of compass jellyfish pulsating in the green hue. The light shafts from the sun sinking to the depths was stunning.

Blue shark - Credit: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

My breath was suddenly taken away as a blue shark passed just a foot away. What a stunning shark! Its dorsal side cobalt blue shimmered in the light and as it gently twisted from side-to-side, I was awe struck at its beauty and those Bambi eyes.

Another diver photographing a blue shark - Credit: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

We had four sharks stay with us for the rest of the day. It was hard to believe we were actually diving in the UK. Magical!

Mark photographing a shark - Credit: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Celtic Deep Expeditions consists of a team of dedicated biologists/conservationists and free divers who want to showcase the importance of this region without having detrimental impact on the marine wildlife, so they pride themselves on their ethical approach to wildlife encounters.

Sidmouth-based wildlife photographer Mark Taylor Hutchinson - Credit: Mark Taylor Hutchinson