Two sheds destroyed in Sidmouth fire

Archant

An elderly woman was treated for smoke inhalation following a shed fire in Sidmouth.

Both fire engines from Sidmouth Fire Station were sent to an address in Northmostown shortly before 1pm on Thursday (August 22) following reports of a hedge fire.

On arrival, the first crew confirmed a wooden shed was 'well alight' and requested a second engine attended.

A second storage shed was also on fire. Both sheds were completely damaged by the fire.

Firefighters set to work to extinguish the fire and assisted an elderly woman who had suffered smoke inhalation by administering oxygen until an ambulance crew arrived. She was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The crews used using four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one 45mm jet, compressed air foam jet and one 70 mm jet.

A Devon and Somerset Fire Service spokesman said a cause of the fire was accidental.