Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Two sheds destroyed in Sidmouth fire

PUBLISHED: 16:48 22 August 2019

Archant

An elderly woman was treated for smoke inhalation following a shed fire in Sidmouth.

Both fire engines from Sidmouth Fire Station were sent to an address in Northmostown shortly before 1pm on Thursday (August 22) following reports of a hedge fire.

On arrival, the first crew confirmed a wooden shed was 'well alight' and requested a second engine attended.

A second storage shed was also on fire. Both sheds were completely damaged by the fire.

Firefighters set to work to extinguish the fire and assisted an elderly woman who had suffered smoke inhalation by administering oxygen until an ambulance crew arrived. She was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The crews used using four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one 45mm jet, compressed air foam jet and one 70 mm jet.

A Devon and Somerset Fire Service spokesman said a cause of the fire was accidental.

Most Read

‘Perfect destination’ - Rockfish reveal further details for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Anonymous note praises shop’s colourful shopfront

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

Dog run over and killed in Sidmouth

Sidmouth's police team are looking into an incident where a dog was killed after being run over in Drake's Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth aims to be first ‘carbon positive’ air display in country

It is nearly time for Sidmouth's air display featuring RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, Twirlybatics Pitts Special aerobatic display, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire, Strikemaster Jet Display Team, RAF Chinook Display Team.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Perfect destination’ - Rockfish reveal further details for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Anonymous note praises shop’s colourful shopfront

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

Dog run over and killed in Sidmouth

Sidmouth's police team are looking into an incident where a dog was killed after being run over in Drake's Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth aims to be first ‘carbon positive’ air display in country

It is nearly time for Sidmouth's air display featuring RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, Twirlybatics Pitts Special aerobatic display, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire, Strikemaster Jet Display Team, RAF Chinook Display Team.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Croquet Club’s B Level Advanced Tournament proves a huge success

Robert Upton receives his prize for winning the Sidmouth Croquet Club B Level Advanced Play Tournament. Picture: CHRIS DONOVAN

Otters opening day defeat - managerial reaction

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8484. Picture: Terry Ife

New mum completes first Park Run since giving birth

Jessica Daer who completed her first Park Run since giving birth. Picture: Sidmouth Running Club

Sidmouth Jewellers joy for John Billingsley

Golf club and ball

Sidmouth CCs Josh Bess honoured for services to Devon cricket

Josh Bess receiving his engraved tankard from county chairman Neil Gamble: Picture: DEVON CCC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists