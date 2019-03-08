Sheltered bathing in a charming Regency resort

For those looking for a family outing, they need look no further than what is on offer in East Devon.

Sidmouth beach has many attractions for those wishing to have a more sedate break by the sea.

If you are looking for the arcades, then this is not the place for you, as Sidmouth's strength is that it offers traditional charm.

The resort originally became popular in the late 18th and early 19th century and it is the architecture of the Regency era that sets the tone of modern-day Sidmouth, along the seafront.

The elegant wrought iron balconies and bow windows can still be seen on the older buildings, while the architecture of more modern developments has often used the existing style as inspiration for contemporary design.

When it comes to the beach itself, there are two options for visitors to enjoy - the main beach and Jacob's Ladder beach.

Both beaches are made up of a large expanse of pebbles, but providing people are prepared for that, they can enjoy swimming in relatively sheltered waters.

And if building sandcastles is what you hope to do, just check to see when the tide is out, and there will be plenty of damp sand to make use of.

Tide times are published every week in the Sidmouth Herald.

For those who enjoy there time by the sea but are less keen to dip their toes, The Esplanade offers plenty of places to sit down and relax, either along its wall, on one of the seats in the shelter toward the western end of the seafront, or in a traditional deckchair, which are available to hire along much of its length.

Among the sights to see along the seafront are Sidmouth Lifeboat station at the eastern end, which independently run, along with The Ham and at the western end is the Clifton Walkway, which links the main beach to Jacob's Ladder.

Being a seaside resort, there is plenty to choose from when it comes to refreshments, with ice cream kiosks, cafes and restaurant all within easy reach.

And of course, at the start of August, Sidmouth Folk Festival offers an extra dimension for those who enjoy the musical scene.

If you want to enjoy the splendour of a traditional English resort, you need look no further than Sidmouth.

