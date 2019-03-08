Craft, dance, theatre and music for teenagers at Sidmouth Folk Festival

Shooting Roots Archant

Shooting Roots celebrates its 25th anniversary at Sidmouth with craft, dance, theatre and band workshops for 12-17-year-olds, as well as its continued collaboration with the superb Stream of Sound choir, who will be turning 21, and appearances from the National Youth Folk Ensemble.

Fèis Rois Ceilidh Trail are back too, bringing authentic traditional Scottish music performed by accomplished young musicians to Sidmouth.

Many previous participants of the Fèis Rois Ceilidh Trail have gone on to carve out very successful musical careers and Iona Fyfe, Kim Carnie and Rachel Newton are all with us this year.

Catch Fèis Rois Ceilidh Trail during the week at the following events:

Monday, August 5, 8.00pm - Bedford Hotel Concert.

Tuesday, August 6, 3.30pm - Anchor Garden Stage

Tuesday, August 6, 8.00pm - Cellar Bar Kennaway House

Wednesday, August 7, 3.15pm - Sounds of Modern Scotland Concert in Manor Pavilion with Iona Fyfe, Kim Carnie & Sheena Wellington.

Wednesday, August 7, 8.00pm - Young Musicians session in Rugby Club with Shooting Roots and National Youth Folk Ensemble.