Shop local appeal from Ottery’s Mayor

PUBLISHED: 08:00 06 December 2020

Archant

Ottery St Mary’s mayor is calling on residents to shop local this Christmas, particularly after the annual late night shopping event had to be cancelled due to the current Covid-19 restrictions.

“It was absolutely devastating to have to cancel the late night shopping event and lights switch-on but we were determined to still have the Christmas lights,” said Vikki Johns, Ottery St Mary’s Mayor.

“With the current Government guidelines, we are unable to advertise a late night shopping event.

“We’ve gone back to a traditional feel for our lights this year and each shop has put together their own fantastic window displays.”

Vikki added: “Now is the time to shop local. These businesses have supported us throughout the year, so now is the time to pay them back.”

“This really is a dark time for them and if we don’t support them, we may lose them entirely.”

If you have any feedback on the town’s Christmas decorations or any ideas for next year contact Ottery Town Council, enquiries@otterystmary-tc.gov.uk.

