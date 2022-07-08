Shoppers in Ottery warned to 'use them or lose them'

The mayor of Ottery St Mary has issued a stark warning to local residents - urging them to shop local.

Councillor Vicky Johns has told shoppers to 'use them or lose them, it's as simple as that'.

Her comment came at a meeting of Ottery St Mary Town Council, in the mayor's report.

Country Farm Butchers, based in the town for 30 years, closed recently due to the owners retiring, while she said other businesses have complained to her in recent weeks of a decrease in footfall.

Cllr Johns told the meeting: "I attended a business forum last week, some of the businesses in Ottery are getting concerned about footfall, etc, they knew when Sainsburys arrived it would have a knock on effect and now the car parking has been saved that will help but I think we do need to try to actively encourage people more people to use their local shops or they are going to lose them."

"I do think people have got into the mindset during Covid that its cheaper and more efficient to buy things online, but actually the majority of things you buy in store at a cheaper price.

"We as a council need to do more to support our locals as we come out of Covid and we need to get across to people help save our independent stores."

Councillor Sarah Martin then suggested a social media platform for Ottery to help promote all the local shops, similar to the scheme 'Love Topsham' and 'InExeter' the tourism sites which help promote businesses and things to do in Exeter.

Cllr Sarah Martin said: "A lot of the work of Love Topsham, is re-sharing and posting about stores, so if someone likes that one social media pages they can see everyone shared about the different stores, because people who move to Ottery, aren't aware of what Roberts or Abbotts sell, without going to the stores.

"It's about getting that information out there.

"It's a simple message, make sure to use your local stories, especially in a small town or village, not just in Ottery but anywhere else in East Devon."