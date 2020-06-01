Short film documents Sidmouth lockdown

Kyle Baker Picture: Kyle Baker

A short film documenting the lockdown and the changes Covid-19 has brought about in Sidmouth has been put together by a Sidmouth photographer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kyle Baker has filmed and produced the video that can be seen on YouTube.

The film features the effect the lockdown has had on a vibrant and busy seaside town and the changes caused by the pandemic.

It looks at everything from the empty streets to the key workers and community who have pulled together helping in any way they can, sewing scrubs and delivering food.

It also features a poem written and spoken by Imogen H C, who lives in the area.

Kyle said: “I decided to create this short film as I started noticing changes to the town, in contrast from the usual bright, vibrant and buzzing town.

“I also noticed on social media a lot of community spirit, people creating masks, sewing scrubs and delivering food.

“I felt like it was right to document this change in history, showing the lockdown from a different perspective from what is often portrayed in the news, not London, Bristol, Plymouth, but a small seaside town a lot of people can relate to. Which they have, with over 6,0000 people reached from over 30 different countries.

“I filmed the video with a sad and haunting introduction of the empty town, building with community spirit and ending with some amazing key workers that have been unnoticed, such as Sidmouth Trawlers, Tesco and the postmen.

“There are so many I just couldn’t fit them all in the video.

“I asked a local poet, Imogen H C, to write a piece to go alongside the video, to add more emotion and passion to the video.

“It’s had some amazing responses.”

If you would like to see Kyle’s film, it can be viewed on YouTube by visiting youtu.be/yP-6TMIiQRA - don’t forget to leave a comment to tell Kyle what you think.

Keep up to date with the latest news and goings on in your area by visiting the Sidmouth Herald Facebook page or www.sidmouthherald.co.uk.