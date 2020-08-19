Advanced search

Should Sidmouth have an e-trike taxi and cargo service?

PUBLISHED: 08:00 20 August 2020

Yokler dual-purpose parcel and passenger carrier. Picture: Vision Group for Sidmouth

Yokler dual-purpose parcel and passenger carrier. Picture: Vision Group for Sidmouth

Should Sidmouth have its own e-trike service? That is the question being asked of the town’s residents.

The Vision Group for Sidmouth has put forward an idea for a dual-use system for both an e-trike delivery service for town centre shops to use and an e-trike ‘taxi’ service, bringing both locals and visitors into town, dropping them off and then collecting them when they are ready.

The idea came up during lockdown following a survey sent out by the Vision Group for Sidmouth (VGS), together with the town council.

It showed that ‘most’ Sidmothians were appreciating there being less traffic, with over 80 per cent saying they ‘like less traffic’.

Half of both customers and shopkeepers also said they would use a newly formed local delivery service if it continued after lockdown.

There are already several such projects under way across the country, including the Post Office looking at e-trikes for deliveries.

A VGS spokesperson in Exeter said: “We’re now seeing a huge increase in interest from other businesses wanting to explore how our eCargo bikes can help keep their goods and services moving around our city whilst helping achieve Exeter’s net zero carbon target.”

The Sidmouth group said the recharging points at the Knowle car park could be used and the visitors could be offered a lift into town on one of the handy e-trikes.

An ideal vehicle would be the Yokler dual-purpose parcel and passenger carrier (see photo) – both a pedi-cab and a goods vehicle.

A group spokesman said: “By carrying people and goods, these electric trikes can help the local economy keep moving, can help people shop and get about locally, and can help the high street recover.

“As for funding such a project in Sidmouth, there are grants which the VGS has been looking into.

“And as for who would run such a project, ideally that would be a young entrepreneur to start an eco-business or social enterprise – or anyone keen to help rejuvenate the local economy with an emissions-free, modern way to get about our narrow lanes.”

Visit visionforsidmouth.org/contact or facebook.com/pg/Vision-Group-for-Sidmouth if you are interested in helping to move this project forward.

