Should the ban on feeding seagulls in Sidmouth be extended?

The ban on feeding seagulls could be extended by three years in East Devon. shs 14 18TI 0936. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A ban on feeding seagulls and anti-social behaviour in certain areas in Sidmouth town centre could be extended for another three years.

The Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) covers The Esplanade and Market Square in Sidmouth.

If it is extended, it will mean a fixed penalty notice, which carries a fine of £80, can be given to anyone who is caught feeding seagulls, consuming alcohol, urinating in public, aggressively requesting money and using intimidating behaviour in these areas.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) first introduced the PSPO, which legally prohibits people from feeding seagulls near some of East Devon's beaches in Exmouth, Budleigh Salterton, Sidmouth, Beer and Seaton, in May 2017, to try and stop the aggressive behaviour of the seagulls.

EDDC is now looking to extend the order for another three years.

As well as the seagull feeding ban, the PSPO also extended the areas where dogs must be walked on a lead and areas of the beach where dogs are banned between May 1 and September 30 - it is proposed to extend this until 2023.

Cllr Geoff Jung, East Devon District Council's portfolio holder for environment, said: "Dog Control Orders have been in place for many years and these and the Public Spaces Protection Orders which replaced them have helped us to achieve a very high level of responsible dog ownership in East Devon, and also help to ensure that our beaches and promenades are clean and welcoming places for both residents and visitors.

"We intend to retain these Orders for the next three years to ensure that these high standards are maintained."

The consultation, plus current PSPOs, and proposed amendments can be read in full on the council's website at www.eastdevon.gov.uk/community-engagement/public-space-protection-order-consultation.

Any comments on the proposals should be sent to the Environmental Health Team by email to environmentalhealth@eastdevon.gov.uk or by post to Environmental Health, East Devon District Council, Blackdown House, Border Road, Heathpark Industrial Estate, Honiton, EX14 1EJ.

Residents have until Friday, March 20, to share their views.