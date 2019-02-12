First show home opened at housing development in Newton Poppleford

Lord Clinton officially opens the Cavanna Homes show home at Alfreds Gate with Cavanna Homes MD Keith Miller. Picture: © Guy Newman © Guy Newman

The first show home to be built as part of a major housing development at Newton Poppleford is open for businesses.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The controversial scheme at King Alfred Way was given the go-ahead in March 2017 by the Planning Inspectorate.

The development includes 40 news homes in the village, 16 of which were designated for affordable housing - all of which should hopefully be built by winter 2019.

The properties are built in a variety of styles and finishes including brick, timber cladding and render to complement the local surroundings. Prices at Alfred’s Gate start from £291,950.

Lord Clinton performed a ribbon-cutting to mark the official opening of Cavanna Homes’ new show home at Alfred’s Gate last week.

Keith Miller, Cavanna Homes’s managing director, joined Lord Clinton from Clinton Devon Estates, and members of the project team who have brought the development to fruition.

Mr Miller said: “The response from visitors to our marketing suite and show home at Alfred’s Gate has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’ve already secured six reservations, including an exchanged plot, since opening. Alfred’s Gate is in a great location surrounded by coastline and countryside, and within easy reach of Sidmouth and Exeter. We’re very proud to have worked with Clinton Devon Estates on this project and would encourage anyone looking to move to the area to pop in and visit us.”

Leigh Rix, head of property and land at Clinton Devon Estates, said: “The official opening of the show home at Alfred’s Gate is a very proud occasion for us and we are thrilled to see the development coming to life with the great work from Cavanna Homes.”

Charlotte Buggins, new business manager at LiveWest - which is managing the sale of affordable homes at Alfred’s Gate, said: “We are absolutely committed to providing homes in rural areas and helping rural communities to survive and prosper. The 11 affordable rented homes and 5 shared ownership homes at the scheme are part of this commitment and we are looking forward to seeing the first residents move in.”

The show home and marketing suite at Alfred’s Gate is open Thursday to Monday from 10am until 5pm.