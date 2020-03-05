Advanced search

Questions about whetstones to be answered at talk in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 14:30 06 March 2020

The lecture is being held in memory of Bob Symes.

The lecture is being held in memory of Bob Symes.

Archant

The Sid Vale Association and the National Trust Sidmouth Centre will be joining forces in March to present a lecture in memory of Bob Symes.

Bob was chairman of both organisations as well as being Curator of Sidmouth Museum.

Since his death in 2016, the two groups have presented an annual memorial lecture at the Manor Pavilion.

This year's talk will be given by John Mather, who in his professional career, worked for the British Geological Survey and the University of London.

Since moving to Devon in 2002, he has taken a keen interest in local history and has researched the whetstone industry of the Blackdown Hills.

What are whetstones and why do the rocks of the Blackdown Hills yield suitable raw material? When did mining begin and why did it come to an end in the 1920s?

How were the stones worked and what were conditions like in the mines?

How and where were the whetstones sold? What traces of the mines and the families that worked them remain today?

John will address these questions in his talk.

The talk will be held at the Manor Pavilion Theatre on Wednesday, March 11, starting at 2.30pm.

Admission costs £3. Everyone welcome.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Sidmouth gets Money for Nothing but its national exposure for free

Sidmouth shop Flaunt It will be selling bags made on Money for Nothing for charity. Picture: Steven Kendall-Tory

Call for ‘emergency action’ after latest Sidmouth cliff fall

Cliff falls at East Beach, Sidmouth Picture: Philippa Davies

Call issued to Sidmouth community as food bank gears up for ambitious relocation

Sidmouth Youth Centre Picture: Archant

Meet John Nettles at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

John Nettles will be giving a talk atKennaway House Picture: PA Images

District council offices in lockout after possible case of Coronavirus

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth gets Money for Nothing but its national exposure for free

Sidmouth shop Flaunt It will be selling bags made on Money for Nothing for charity. Picture: Steven Kendall-Tory

Call for ‘emergency action’ after latest Sidmouth cliff fall

Cliff falls at East Beach, Sidmouth Picture: Philippa Davies

Call issued to Sidmouth community as food bank gears up for ambitious relocation

Sidmouth Youth Centre Picture: Archant

Meet John Nettles at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

John Nettles will be giving a talk atKennaway House Picture: PA Images

District council offices in lockout after possible case of Coronavirus

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

District council offices in lockout after possible case of Coronavirus

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

50 days to go: Sidmouth’s fight to survive reaches climax

Sidmouth Town at home to Devon Yeoman. Ref shsp 02 20TI 6785. Picture: Terry Ife

SOHC latest - who plays who this weekend

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3160. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterettes hoping to finally get back to action with Sunday home game

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery football teams set for a busy couple of months

Action from Ottery St Mary's 5-0 loss against Watcombe Wanderers. Picture: Sam Cooper
Drive 24