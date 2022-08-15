Sid Valley charity reaches out to African communities

A local charity has been forging links with a struggling community in Sierra Leone and is helping a project supporting rural farmers there.

Sid Vale Africa Link (SVAL) was set up in 1986 to promote friendship between Sid Valley residents and the people of the Bolero District in northern Malawi. Over the years it has funded a chicken farm and irrigation scheme for the Kapyere Cooperative there, as well as providing a school library, and members have visited the community.

Over the last few years and particularly since the pandemic hit, communications with Kapyere have been lost. But the charity’s founding member Robert Hodgson already had connections with Sierra Leone.

He said: “I spent six weeks there in 2014, helping manage an Ebola treatment centre. Mohammed Kenneh was one of my team leaders and got in touch two years ago to say he was setting up an organisation to provide support to rural farmers in Fogbo, to the south of Freetown.

“I have been helping him to register the organisation, build an office, and run a pilot project. The villagers have been very badly affected by Sierra Leone’s internal wars and the Ebola outbreak, while being amongst the poorest nations on the planet. I have been encouraged by the enthusiasm of Kenneh and the villagers and I am very pleased that SVAL colleagues agreed to help.”

Roger White, SVAL Treasurer, said the change of emphasis will help the group generate new momentum. “Most of our group consist of people with Malawi connections. We are sure that the Sierra Leone link will attract new members who know that country and we are looking forward to building on the momentum that Robert’s initial support for Kenneh has generated.

"The stories we have heard from Robert and Kenneh show how much even very modest support is appreciated in Sierra Leone. It is great to support a project that really helps people to work for their own futures and I am looking forward to getting to know the people of Fogbo.”

SVAL would like to raise their profile locally and generate more interest. For more information, email the group at sidvaleal@gmail.com or call Stephanie Kinson on 01395 568577.