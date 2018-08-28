Military historian talk to launch Sid Valley Admiral Nurse fundraising campaign for 2019

Jonathan Walker will be speaking about the secret lives of female spies. Picture: Jonathan Walker Archant

A military historian will be unravelling the tales of female secret agents of World War Two to help raise money for the Admiral Nurse Campaign.

Jonathan Walker will kick start the Sid Valley Memory Café’s fundraising appeal for 2019 with the talk on January 17.

The charity needs to raise £50,000 a year to retain the service of the dementia specialist.

Duncan Watt, chairman of trustees, said “It is an on-going challenge to raise this large amount of money. Even after generous grants from the Big Lottery and the Town Council, the funding gap is still huge so we have to rely upon the generosity of our volunteers, supporters and donors to keep the service going.”

The event will be held at Sidmouth Rugby Club at 6pm. Tickets are just £10 and can be purchased from Paragon Book shop or calling Duncan on 01395 515587. The price includes a pasty and drink on arrival.