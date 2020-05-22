Sid Valley Admiral Nurse helps families with dementia during pandemic

The Sid Valley’s Admiral Nurse has been working hard, supporting more than 40 families during the pandemic.

Tracey Hansford has already made a significant impact on the growing number of people affected with dementia.

Despite only being in her role since February, Tracey has had to adapt to ensure that no family with dementia gets left behind at this time.

When things get challenging or difficult for people with dementia and their families, Admiral Nurses work alongside them, giving them compassionate one-to-one support, expert guidance and practical solutions that can be difficult to find elsewhere.

They are a lifeline - helping families to live more positively with dementia in the present, and to face the challenges of tomorrow with more confidence and less fear.

With many families on her caseload worried about the future, Tracey has been proactively contacting them to ensure they are made aware of the support she can provide.

She has also been helping families identify appropriate support services, in addition to providing advice around end-of-life care.

Tracey has also been educating health and social care professionals around the complexities of dementia and how coronavirus can impact these.

People with dementia may have reduced communication skills and difficulty in understanding the scale of the pandemic so Tracey’s role is essential as an advocate for the needs of families.

Not only can she prevent avoidable hospital admissions out in the community, but also ensure that people with dementia are safely discharged from hospital.

Tracey said: “Life for people with dementia was already challenging before the pandemic, but now with the closure of day care centres and the local Memory Café as well as reduced social contact, the difficulties are compounded.

“My role is to support families emotionally and practically with this life-limiting condition.

“Of course, the way in which we support families has had to adapt but showing adaptability has always been a key part of dementia care.

“It’s a huge privilege to ensure that families feel listened to and helped during this especially difficult time.”

Visit dementiauk.org/get-support/coronavirus-covid-19/ for more information.