Advanced search

Get involved in nature projects with the Sid Valley Biodiversity Group

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 27 July 2020

Large Skipper butterfly, spotted on Soldier's Hill, Sidmouth. Picture: Charles Sinclair

Large Skipper butterfly, spotted on Soldier's Hill, Sidmouth. Picture: Charles Sinclair

Charles Sinclair

If you’d like to get involved in helping to record and restore our wildlife, there are now projects galore happening in and around Sidmouth,

The Sid Valley Biodiversity Group presented several of these – from the almost-complete to the twinkle-in-the-eye – at a ‘Biodiversity Special’ session of the regular Café Scientifique earlier in the month.

First off was an introduction to plans to enhance the Ham, with Jan Strapp recounting how she’s working with Sidmouth in Bloom to bring in a richer abundance of plant life to what’s become a rather scrappy area.

Jon Ball of the Arboretum then showed attendees display boards for special themed sections at Connaught Gardens, based on our area’s geological periods, with the first focussing on the Cretaceous and its magnolias and palms, the first flowering plants to evolve. Future stages will showcase plants from the Jurassic and Triassic periods.

Next was Cllr Denise Bickley talking about how the council is working on the ‘Life on the Verge’ project and trying to manage roadside verges better, to help wild flowers and insects. Meanwhile, we can all do our bit and leave the grass verge in front of our house – perhaps with a small sign saying ‘Pardon the weeds, we’re feeding the bees!’

Cllr Chris Lockyear outlined exciting plans to create new allotments, a community orchard and a biodiversity education area in the grounds of St John’s School. And finally, Charles Sinclair introduced the ‘Surveying the Sid Valley’ project, the idea being that first of all, wildlife needs to be recorded. And the first survey will be to take part in the national Big Butterfly Count, which started on Friday, July 17 and runs until Sunday, August 9, which, as Charles said, is easy to get involved in and provides valuable information to feed back into local records.

To finish, Jon Ball produced a very impressive digital GIS map of the Sid Valley, part of the Devon Biodiversity Action Plan – and which will be where all the survey information will be gathered, to see how the area’s wildlife can be protected and enhanced.

If you’d like to get involved in any of these projects, contact the Biodiversity Group at jwbeeproject@gmail.com

CHARLES SINCLAIR

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Great turnout for retiring Ottery vicar’s farewell service

A picture of Ottery Church and a wheelbarrow filled with red wine were presented to the Revd Weston. Picture; Jan-Eric Osterlund

Sidholme Hotel put on open market, but local bid still ‘on the table’

A view of the hotel's exterior. Picture: John McGregor

Thousands raised by Rotary of Sidmouth during lockdown

John Summerside, the new president of the club, has been full of praise for the generosity of Sidmouth people who wanting to help others. Picture: Rotary of Sidmouth

Sid Valley Business Awards - photos of the night

Sid Valley Business Awards 2018. Sid Valley Business of the Year award winner Kyle Baker with the Sidmouth Herald's Stephen Sumner.

Can you help the street collections for Sidmouth Folk Festival?

A typical scene from a previous Folk Festival. Picture: Terry Ife Ref shs 9587-31-10TI

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Great turnout for retiring Ottery vicar’s farewell service

A picture of Ottery Church and a wheelbarrow filled with red wine were presented to the Revd Weston. Picture; Jan-Eric Osterlund

Sidholme Hotel put on open market, but local bid still ‘on the table’

A view of the hotel's exterior. Picture: John McGregor

Thousands raised by Rotary of Sidmouth during lockdown

John Summerside, the new president of the club, has been full of praise for the generosity of Sidmouth people who wanting to help others. Picture: Rotary of Sidmouth

Sid Valley Business Awards - photos of the night

Sid Valley Business Awards 2018. Sid Valley Business of the Year award winner Kyle Baker with the Sidmouth Herald's Stephen Sumner.

Can you help the street collections for Sidmouth Folk Festival?

A typical scene from a previous Folk Festival. Picture: Terry Ife Ref shs 9587-31-10TI

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Football latest - How far do Sidmouth Town, Axminster Town and Honiton Town travel in pursuit of league glory next season?

Sidholme Hotel put on open market, but local bid still ‘on the table’

A view of the hotel's exterior. Picture: John McGregor

Get involved in nature projects with the Sid Valley Biodiversity Group

Large Skipper butterfly, spotted on Soldier's Hill, Sidmouth. Picture: Charles Sinclair

Great turnout for retiring Ottery vicar’s farewell service

A picture of Ottery Church and a wheelbarrow filled with red wine were presented to the Revd Weston. Picture; Jan-Eric Osterlund

Sidbury’s fine all-round effort brings them opening day success

Picture: Thinkstock