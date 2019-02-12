Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Group’s call for candiates for town council election

PUBLISHED: 09:06 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:06 08 March 2019

An embroidered version of the Sidmouth Town Council coat of arms at Kennaway House

An embroidered version of the Sidmouth Town Council coat of arms at Kennaway House

Archant

A drive has been launched ahead of the upcoming election to get new blood into Sidmouth Town Council.

Sid Valley Democracy is calling for residents to stand as councillors in May for the 19 seats available.

The initiative says it wishes to ensure enough candidates for the seats to be contested after previous elections where there were not enough people, resulting in automatic appointment.

The informal group says 17 people have expressed an interest so far and have hosted meetings for prospective candidates to meet and find out more about the role.

On its Facebook page, the group said: “In most recent elections, so few candidates came forward, they were all automatically appointed – this has been the same for many town councils.

“The people behind this initiative believe that this is wrong.

“So without passing any judgement on the effectiveness of Sidmouth’s current town council, or indeed how democratically it operates, we have started the initiative to see if more people are interested in standing for election, giving Sid Valley residents a real choice come May 2.

“As well as candidates we’re also keen to get more people to vote, turnout at local elections is usually very low.”

The page has announced Charissa Evans, Peter Blackmore, Deidre Hounsom, John Loudoun, Denise Bickley, Cathy Gardner and Marianne Rixson plan to stand for seats.

Nomination packs are now available from the district council for those wishing to stand in district, town and parish elections.

Candidates must complete the forms and send them to the returning officer of East Devon District Council by 4pm on Wednesday, April 3.

The electorate will head to the polls to vote in district and town and parish elections on May 2.

The counting of the votes will take place in two locations at EDDC’s headquarters at Blackdown House, Honiton, and at Exmouth Town Hall.

District council votes will be counted and the results declared on Friday May 3, with contested town and parish elections, counted and announced on Saturday May 4.

If you would like a nomination pack, please contact the electoral services team on 01395 517402.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Revised McDonald’s application to be ‘submitted shortly’

A McDonald's in North Devon. Pictures: Sarah Howells

Owner’s commitment to Sidmouth store following Axminster closure announcement

Fields of Sidmouth's future is 'bright' according to owners Goulds, after its announcement yesterday. Picture: Sam Cooper

Pupil excluded for taking knife to school

The King's School. Picture: Google Maps

Ottery flat damaged after fire

Fire at Ottery St Mary. Picture: Kerry Drew

Sidmouth’s priciest properties of 2018 revealed

Sidmouth as seen from Salcombe Hill. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Revised McDonald’s application to be ‘submitted shortly’

A McDonald's in North Devon. Pictures: Sarah Howells

Owner’s commitment to Sidmouth store following Axminster closure announcement

Fields of Sidmouth's future is 'bright' according to owners Goulds, after its announcement yesterday. Picture: Sam Cooper

Pupil excluded for taking knife to school

The King's School. Picture: Google Maps

Ottery flat damaged after fire

Fire at Ottery St Mary. Picture: Kerry Drew

Sidmouth’s priciest properties of 2018 revealed

Sidmouth as seen from Salcombe Hill. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Cutting music GCSE hits a bum note with parent

Tom Ryder is among the students who will not be able to take music GCSE at Sidmouth College. Picture: Paul Ryder

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club receive superb sponsorship from local company

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club celebrate their sponsorship with Gilbert Stephens Solicitors. Picture SIMON HORN

Axminster Drama Club set to auction signed Comic Relief memorabilia as it prepares to stage two Richard Curtis comedies

Axminster Drama Club is accepting sealed bids for two signed copies of Tony Robinson's autobiography. Picture: Leigh Conley

Group’s call for candiates for town council election

An embroidered version of the Sidmouth Town Council coat of arms at Kennaway House

Rowson strike fires SOHC ladies into thick of the Sedgemoor Two title race

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7448. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists