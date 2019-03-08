Advanced search

Appeal to allotment owners to donate fresh produce to food bank

PUBLISHED: 11:00 10 June 2019

Andie Milnes at Sidmouth's food bank. Ref shs 16 19CP 2297. Picture: Clarissa Place

Andie Milnes at Sidmouth's food bank. Ref shs 16 19CP 2297. Picture: Clarissa Place

Sid Valley Food Bank has issued a fresh appeal for donations in the run up to the school holidays.

The charity was hit by technical problems this week resulting in its email system crashing.

With high numbers of children expecting to use the Sid Valley Food Bank over the holidays, volunteers are appealing to allotment owners and shoppers to donate a variety of non-perishable items.

It's current shortages include:

Pasta sauce

-Tinned meat

-Tinned veg

-Jam

-Tinned potatoes

-Savoury rice

-Savoury noodles

-Teabags

-Coffee

-Breakfast cereals

Fruit juice

-Rice pudding

-Puddings

-Custard

-Biscuits

Andie Milne, food bank co-ordinator, said: "We are still supporting large numbers of clients and as with national trends we are supporting high numbers of children in full time education.

"We are also in the process of making arrangements to provide School meal support during the extended summer holiday again, so will be in need continuing support with donations to allow us to continue providing fresh produce to our clients."

