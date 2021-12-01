Cold weather and the need to pay more for heating always leads to an increase in the number of people using the Sid Valley Food Bank.

Chris Chapman from the food bank said: “People often have to make the difficult choice between buying food or keeping warm in the winter. By providing food, we help relieve this pressure.”

People can be referred to the food bank in various ways, and more information about this can be found on its website www.sidvalleyfoodbank.org.uk. The food bank’s volunteers also signpost clients to further help; for instance, East Devon District Council has a financial resilience team who can be contacted online via the council's website or by email Hardship@eastdevon.co.uk

Another excellent source of help for people in fuel poverty is Exeter Community Energy, who work across Devon. They hold regular drop-in advice sessions in Axminster, Exmouth and Sidmouth, helping people to make their homes more energy efficient and save on fuel bills. It is also inviting donations to help people suffering fuel poverty.