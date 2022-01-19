News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Busy but rewarding festive season for food bank

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 11:00 AM January 19, 2022
Volunteers helping with the Christmas supplies at Sid Valley Food Bank

Generous donors enabled Sid Valley Food Bank to make Christmas special for 73 households in need, with parcels of festive treats, presents for adults and children, and vouchers to buy fresh food. 

The numbers needing help increased in December as people began needing to heat their homes, amid the rise in energy prices.

The food bank also continued supporting its usual clients, with extra supplies to cover the Christmas period. 

Volunteers at Sid Valley Food Bank at Christmas

Chris Chapman from the food bank said: “It was a mammoth undertaking and we have had some emotional ‘thank yous’ from people who have found themselves struggling in these unpredictable times or have been affected by life changing events they could never have foreseen. 

“This could not have been achieved without all our wonderful volunteers who worked so hard to collect, sort, pack and deliver the goods, and to the local businesses and organisations as well as individuals who supported us.  

Christmas treats and presents given out by Sid Valley Food Bank

“The general public also came up trumps as usual - we were inundated with money and food items to help us help others.  Special thanks to Pobby and Blue, Waitrose, Tipton Beavers, St Johns school, Spar Temple St, Pathwhorlands Street residents, Sidford and Sidmouth Methodist Church, Sidmouth College students, Factory Shop.  

A bag of Christmas presents given out by Sid Valley Food Bank

“Thanks also to businesses who regularly allow us to have collection points: Waitrose, Lidl, Co-op and Spar Sidford - and to Fords, thanks for all the toilet rolls.” 

 She added that the food bank is in a good financial position at the moment, able to buy plenty of fresh fruit, vegetables, milk, cheese and eggs, while keeping up with other running costs.  

However, they currently have an over-supply of some foods including pasta and baked beans, and a shortage of others including tinned vegetables, instant coffee, savoury biscuits, custard, tinned tomatoes, fruit juice and pasta sauce. 

The shortage lists can be found on the food bins at donation points, on the Sid Valley Food Bank website and on its Facebook page. 

Anyone who needs help, or knows someone who does, can find out more on the website and contact the food bank via their Facebook page, by emailing info@sidvalleyfoodbank.org.uk or by calling 07936 917507.   


