Advanced search

Farmer steps in to help clear garage for food bank

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 June 2020

Left to right Ray Chapman, Guy Russell, Simon Langworthy, Andie Milne. Picture: Chris Chapman

Left to right Ray Chapman, Guy Russell, Simon Langworthy, Andie Milne. Picture: Chris Chapman

Chris Chapman

Agricultural machinery was used to help Sidmouth Food Bank gear up for its postponed relocation to the Manstone Lane Youth Centre.

The food bank is moving into an integral garage at the youth centre, currently used for storage.

But before Young Devon could clear out its items to another stand-alone garage at the site, a large carnival trailer had to be towed out of it.

Fortunately, Guy Russell of Jurassic Paddles has a farmer friend, Simon Langworthy, who owns a telehandler, and the machine was used to pull the trailer out.

The food bank now faces a race against time to get the integral garage ready for use by the end of June.

It has to vacate the Unitarian Chapel so that self-employed businesses such as Pilates and dance class instructors can start using the premises from July 13, as the easing of lockdown continues.

Before lockdown, the food bank only operated part-time, but it is now a full-time operation and needs its own premises.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Lockdown ‘flockdown’ - crowds descend on Sidmouth beach despite social distancing rules

Groups of people gathering on Sidmouth beach over the May bank holiday weekend. Picture: Contributed

East Devon District Council chairman, Cllr Stuart Hughes, resigns

Cllr Stuart Hughes as chairman of the council. Picture: East Devon District Council

Next best thing for Norma after royal garden party is called off

Norma Hoare in her Sidmouth garden with her scrapbook and 'The Queen'. Picture: Marian Wale

Covid-19: Sidmouth woman takes legal action over Government care home policies

Cathy Gardner with her father, Michael Gibson. Picture: Supplied by Cathy Gardner

Short film documents Sidmouth lockdown

Kyle Baker

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Lockdown ‘flockdown’ - crowds descend on Sidmouth beach despite social distancing rules

Groups of people gathering on Sidmouth beach over the May bank holiday weekend. Picture: Contributed

East Devon District Council chairman, Cllr Stuart Hughes, resigns

Cllr Stuart Hughes as chairman of the council. Picture: East Devon District Council

Next best thing for Norma after royal garden party is called off

Norma Hoare in her Sidmouth garden with her scrapbook and 'The Queen'. Picture: Marian Wale

Covid-19: Sidmouth woman takes legal action over Government care home policies

Cathy Gardner with her father, Michael Gibson. Picture: Supplied by Cathy Gardner

Short film documents Sidmouth lockdown

Kyle Baker

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Impressive return to competition action for Sidmouth ladies

Golf club and ball

Matchday six fortunes for the Sidmouth CC senior XIs in recent Devon League campaigns

Sidmouth 2nds batsman Dec Lines faces a delivery from Exmouth's Sean Butler at the Maer on Saturday. Ref shsp 30-16SH 3166. Picture: Simon Horn.

Sidmouth Chiefs to travel further for longer in 2020/21 league campaign

Sidmouth Chiefs win at home to Newton Abbot by 32 points to 9. Ref shsp 44 19TI 2758. Picture: Terry Ife

Trig Pointing, Half Marathons and ‘Getting Back To Running’ - it’s all action at Sidmouth Running Club

Day 42 for Zac Bevan (left) with MG Martin Trueman on the Jurassic Coastal Path. Picture: SRC

Ottery St Mary on matchday six in recent Devon League campaigns

Alex Clements batting for Ottery against Alphington. Ref shsp 23 19TI 1020740. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24