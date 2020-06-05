Farmer steps in to help clear garage for food bank

Left to right Ray Chapman, Guy Russell, Simon Langworthy, Andie Milne. Picture: Chris Chapman Chris Chapman

Agricultural machinery was used to help Sidmouth Food Bank gear up for its postponed relocation to the Manstone Lane Youth Centre.

The food bank is moving into an integral garage at the youth centre, currently used for storage.

But before Young Devon could clear out its items to another stand-alone garage at the site, a large carnival trailer had to be towed out of it.

Fortunately, Guy Russell of Jurassic Paddles has a farmer friend, Simon Langworthy, who owns a telehandler, and the machine was used to pull the trailer out.

The food bank now faces a race against time to get the integral garage ready for use by the end of June.

It has to vacate the Unitarian Chapel so that self-employed businesses such as Pilates and dance class instructors can start using the premises from July 13, as the easing of lockdown continues.

Before lockdown, the food bank only operated part-time, but it is now a full-time operation and needs its own premises.