Advanced search

Sid Valley Foodbank issues Christmas hamper appeal

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 November 2020

Sid Valley Foodbank Christmas donations from last year. Picture: Sid Valley Foodbank.

Sid Valley Foodbank Christmas donations from last year. Picture: Sid Valley Foodbank.

Archant

The Sid Valley Foodbank is asking for help from the community to stock special Christmas hampers for local families in need of help.

Sid Valley Foodbank Christmas donations from last year. Picture: Sid Valley Foodbank.Sid Valley Foodbank Christmas donations from last year. Picture: Sid Valley Foodbank.

An appeal for Christmas food has been issued by the Sid Valley Foodbank to help the many families it supports enjoy something special this Christmas after what has been a difficult year for everyone.

The Sid Valley Foodbank is asking for the communities’ help to create special Christmas hampers for families in need of help this Christmas.

You can help by donating Christmas foods to the foodbank’s collection points at The Dairy Shop, Waitrose, Co-op and the Unitarian Hall (Thursday, 10am until 12pm) from Sunday, November 22.

On Week One, starting Sunday, November 29, the foodbank is asking for Christmas savouries, including: stuffing mix, gravy granules, chutney/sauces, tinned ham, crackers for cheese and savoury snacks.

For Week Two, starting Sunday, December 6, the foodbank is asking for Christmas sweets, including: Christmas Cake, Christmas Pudding, kids’ selection boxes, mince pies, fruit and nut mixes and sweet biscuits.

On Week Three, starting Sunday, December 13, the foodbank is asking for Christmas essentials, including: toiletries, cooking oil, Christmas crackers, squirty cream (not refrigerated), washing up liquid and trifle/cake mix.

Foodbank Coordinator Chris Chapman said: “Christmas is a time of year when many families are less well off, particularly this year with everything that has happened.

“It’s important that we help families in need enjoy Christmas and that they have something special to enjoy. We may not get as much Christmas food this year as many older people will be avoiding the food shops where our bins are located.

“We’ve had such generous donations this year it’s been amazing. Across the year the generosity from both individuals and local businesses has been astounding. We are based in Sidmouth at Manston Lane Youth Centre where we recently re-located in the summer.

“From everyone at the foodbank we would like to say a huge thank you for this year’s donations. I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank our army of hard-working, self-sacrificing volunteers for all their work in 2020.

For up-to-date information on the foodbank’s shortages list, visit Sid Valley Foodbank on Facebook or the website: www.sidvalleyfoodbank.org.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Sidmouth meteorologist who held top position in country shares her love of Sidmouth

Julia Slingo.

All of Sidmouth community is in this together

Shirley Sargent (of Utopia), Vincent Page (Antiques on High) and Ildiko Nagy (of Utopia) are in this together.

Covid-19 scam warning from Public Health Devon

Test and Trace scam Picture: Getty Images

‘John’s love of people and running were infectious’

Sidmouth Running Club member John Perratt pictured at the Sid Vale Athletics meeting back in 2014. Ref shs 2693-21-14SH Picture by Simon Horn

Branscombe blacksmith forges ahead to be crowned national champion

Sending sparks flying in the anvil. Picture; Eric McDonald, National Trust Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth meteorologist who held top position in country shares her love of Sidmouth

Julia Slingo.

All of Sidmouth community is in this together

Shirley Sargent (of Utopia), Vincent Page (Antiques on High) and Ildiko Nagy (of Utopia) are in this together.

Covid-19 scam warning from Public Health Devon

Test and Trace scam Picture: Getty Images

‘John’s love of people and running were infectious’

Sidmouth Running Club member John Perratt pictured at the Sid Vale Athletics meeting back in 2014. Ref shs 2693-21-14SH Picture by Simon Horn

Branscombe blacksmith forges ahead to be crowned national champion

Sending sparks flying in the anvil. Picture; Eric McDonald, National Trust Images

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sid Valley Foodbank issues Christmas hamper appeal

Sid Valley Foodbank Christmas donations from last year. Picture: Sid Valley Foodbank.

Two Sidmouth play parks to be given face lifts

Sidmouth play park Picture: Alex Walton

Woolbrook News thanks its customers for their support during the pandemic

Woolbrook News Picture: Alex Walton

New future for the Flybe Training Academy at Exeter Airport

(L-R) John Laramy, David Allen OBE, Rufus Gilbert, John Hart. Picture: GRW Photography

Why now’s the time to get fit and stay fit to improve your physical wellbeing

GET FIT, STAY FIT: Everyone needs to be active every day to improve their health Picture: contributed