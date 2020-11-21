Sid Valley Foodbank issues Christmas hamper appeal

Sid Valley Foodbank Christmas donations from last year. Picture: Sid Valley Foodbank. Archant

The Sid Valley Foodbank is asking for help from the community to stock special Christmas hampers for local families in need of help.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sid Valley Foodbank Christmas donations from last year. Picture: Sid Valley Foodbank. Sid Valley Foodbank Christmas donations from last year. Picture: Sid Valley Foodbank.

An appeal for Christmas food has been issued by the Sid Valley Foodbank to help the many families it supports enjoy something special this Christmas after what has been a difficult year for everyone.

The Sid Valley Foodbank is asking for the communities’ help to create special Christmas hampers for families in need of help this Christmas.

You can help by donating Christmas foods to the foodbank’s collection points at The Dairy Shop, Waitrose, Co-op and the Unitarian Hall (Thursday, 10am until 12pm) from Sunday, November 22.

On Week One, starting Sunday, November 29, the foodbank is asking for Christmas savouries, including: stuffing mix, gravy granules, chutney/sauces, tinned ham, crackers for cheese and savoury snacks.

For Week Two, starting Sunday, December 6, the foodbank is asking for Christmas sweets, including: Christmas Cake, Christmas Pudding, kids’ selection boxes, mince pies, fruit and nut mixes and sweet biscuits.

On Week Three, starting Sunday, December 13, the foodbank is asking for Christmas essentials, including: toiletries, cooking oil, Christmas crackers, squirty cream (not refrigerated), washing up liquid and trifle/cake mix.

Foodbank Coordinator Chris Chapman said: “Christmas is a time of year when many families are less well off, particularly this year with everything that has happened.

“It’s important that we help families in need enjoy Christmas and that they have something special to enjoy. We may not get as much Christmas food this year as many older people will be avoiding the food shops where our bins are located.

“We’ve had such generous donations this year it’s been amazing. Across the year the generosity from both individuals and local businesses has been astounding. We are based in Sidmouth at Manston Lane Youth Centre where we recently re-located in the summer.

“From everyone at the foodbank we would like to say a huge thank you for this year’s donations. I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank our army of hard-working, self-sacrificing volunteers for all their work in 2020.

For up-to-date information on the foodbank’s shortages list, visit Sid Valley Foodbank on Facebook or the website: www.sidvalleyfoodbank.org.uk.