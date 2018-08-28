Advanced search

New recognition opens doors for Sid Valley charity

PUBLISHED: 12:01 15 January 2019

Deirdre Hounsom,Keith Gillanders,Peter McGanley and Di Fuller of Sid Valley Help. Ref shs 02 19TI 8116. Picture: Terry Ife

A trailblazing support service in Sidmouth has officially been give charitable status.

Last year the Herald and Sid Valley Help (SVH) joined forces to raise £60,000, which would pay for the service over the next three years.

This week the service, which was launched in October 2017, was thrilled to reveal that the SVH had officially been made a ‘registered charity’.

With the new recognised status, accessing funding and grants should be easier and they can now apply Gift Aid to donations.

SVH provides free, confidential information and advice to Sid Valley residents who are ill, lonely or in life changing circumstances.

The charity is appealing to Sidmouth residents and workers to help address loneliness in the town via funding and volunteering and will set up a new programme of activities for people who feel isolated when enough funding is secured.

If you wish to contact SVH call 01395 892011 or 07378 964521 and visit www.sidvalleyhelp.org.uk for donation information.

New recognition opens doors for Sid Valley charity

