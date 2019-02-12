Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New charity Sid Valley HELP has big plans

PUBLISHED: 11:00 14 February 2019

Deirdre Hounsom,Keith Gillanders,Peter McGanley and Di Fuller of Sid Valley Help. Ref shs 02 19TI 8116. Picture: Terry Ife

Deirdre Hounsom,Keith Gillanders,Peter McGanley and Di Fuller of Sid Valley Help. Ref shs 02 19TI 8116. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A trailblazing support service has big plans for the Sid Valley, from befriending to first-aid courses and building an army of volunteers.

Deirdre Hounsom,Keith Gillanders,Peter McGanley and Di Fuller of Sid Valley Help. Ref shs 02 19TI 8116. Picture: Terry IfeDeirdre Hounsom,Keith Gillanders,Peter McGanley and Di Fuller of Sid Valley Help. Ref shs 02 19TI 8116. Picture: Terry Ife

Sid Valley HELP (SVH) was officially made a ‘registered charity’ last month.

The cause has two main aims: to provide a free, independent and confidential signposting and advice service to people who are ill, lonely or experiencing difficult circumstances, and to offer a befriending or visiting service to help combat the loneliness of those who are housebound or isolated, old and young.

This week, Di Fuller, chairman of SVH, spoke out about their plans, giving an update on the charity’s work.

Fuller said they had plans to start a Saturday coffee morning for under 50s aimed at younger and middle-aged single people (date to be decided), as well as a tea and chat group at one of their Thursday sessions, every fortnight or month, at the Leigh Browne Room at Dissenter of Sidmouth.

Sidmouth Herald and Sid Valley HELP have joined forces. Picture: ArchantSidmouth Herald and Sid Valley HELP have joined forces. Picture: Archant

She added they were also running first-aid training programmes for their own staff and offering training to other voluntary groups and services, with the next session taking place on February 28 – spaces still available. From the first week in March, SVH will also be starting pop-up sessions in GPs – at the Beacon Medical Centre and Blackmore Health Centre.

Volunteers will be alternating between the two sites fortnightly.

Fuller said: “It is a bit of a landmark. It’s never been done before. I’m hoping other organisations can follow and help give information out in the practice. Doctors don’t always have time to signpost patients to services. If people like it and it works well, we will look at increasing it. We also want to try to do more with younger people, offering support to families and children under 18.”

A street collection will also be held on Friday, April 12, and volunteers will be needed to shake cans.

Fuller said they had been collating information for families, mother and toddler groups and services for children and young people that was available on their website.

Visit sidvalleyhelp.co.uk for more information.

Most Read

Farm manager and company cleared of manslaughter charges after tractor drivers’ death

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Temporary closure remains in place at Sidmouth’s The Donkey Sanctuary

Precautions have been taken in the wake of equine flu.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries

Picture: Mark Atherton

Sidmouth mechanic carries out repairs to help military comrade get back on the road

Gordon Legg hands the keys back to Ben Hilton after repairing Ben's land rover. Ref shs 06 19TI 9034. Picture: Terry Ife

First show home opened at housing development in Newton Poppleford

Lord Clinton officially opens the Cavanna Homes show home at Alfreds Gate with Cavanna Homes MD Keith Miller. Picture: © Guy Newman

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

#includeImage($article, 225)

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich councillors hit back at claims they are “killing off the city” as they wrangle over traffic control with county council

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries

Picture: Mark Atherton

Sidmouth donkeys out of quarantine after equine flu outbreak

Poitou. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

New charity Sid Valley HELP has big plans

Deirdre Hounsom,Keith Gillanders,Peter McGanley and Di Fuller of Sid Valley Help. Ref shs 02 19TI 8116. Picture: Terry Ife

Clear-up underway following collision between motorcycle and bus near Budleigh

Picture: Mark Atherton

Bids to be considered for Sidmouth Drill Hall

The front of the drill hall has been called untidy and a mess by resident Dave O'Connor.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists